Additional facilities for Nano Nagle special school in Listowel

Jan 19, 2025 13:22 By radiokerrynews
Additional facilities for Nano Nagle special school in Listowel
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry
Minister for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley has confirmed additional facilities for Nano Nagle special school in Listowel.

Funding from the Department of Education will facilitate the refurbishment of an existing home economics room into a special education room.

The new special education room will accommodate six new students in time for the next school year.

The school has already been given the go ahead for a four-classroom extension.

Work on this project will begin this year.

The news comes after it was recently announced that St Francis Special School in Beaufort will get five new classrooms, a sensory room, a music room, a cookery room and a withdrawal room.

It is part of a programme of increased investment in special education that has included the approval of 16 new special schools and the doubling of special classes to more than 3,300 across the country.

