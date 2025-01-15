Minister Norma Foley reacts to Healy-Raes being part of next government

Minister Norma Foley has been giving her reaction to constituency rivals, the Healy-Raes, being part of the next government.

Some supporters of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are concerned that the deal, which includes Michael Healy-Rae’s appointment as junior minister, will diminish support for both parties.

However, Norma Foley, who’s a Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry, says what’s important is stability.

Norma Foley is outgoing Minister for Education.

There’s been media speculation that Fine Gael will secure this ministry in the next government.

She gave this response when asked if she would like to remain as Education Minister.