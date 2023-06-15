Advertisement
About 200 South Kerry households forced to boil water

Jun 15, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
About 200 South Kerry households forced to boil water
Photo: Pixabay
About 200 households in South Kerry are being forced to boil their water.

Kerry County Council issued the boil water notice for the Dawros Group Water Supply Scheme, following consultation with the HSE.

The council says drinking water might not have been treated properly, because of technical problems at the water treatment plant in Dawros.

It’s likely the boil water notice will be in effect for a number of days until further tests show it’s safe to drink again.

The townlands effected are; Derryvarahig, Dromroe, Dromoughty, Dawros, Killaha East, Killaha West, and Mucksna.

 

