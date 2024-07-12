Traolach Sweeney, the man who lost his life in a crash on the Ring of Kerry has been praised for his wonderful contribution to life in South Kerry.

Mr Sweeney died after his van crashed at Coad near Caherdaniel yesterday evening.

He was a retired army commandant and army ranger.

He was also a pioneer in bringing broadband to the Iveragh Peninsula, as a founder of the company SCC Broadband.

Cllr Norma Moriarty said Traolach Sweeney was highly thought of and respected.

Cllr Norma Moriarty says there's great sadness at Traolach Sweeney's death.