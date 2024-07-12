Advertisement
'A life well lived': tributes paid to Traolach Sweeney who died in Ring of Kerry crash

Jul 12, 2024 17:42 By radiokerrynews
'A life well lived': tributes paid to Traolach Sweeney who died in Ring of Kerry crash
Left to right: Eoin Fitzgibbon and Traolach O'Sullivan. Mr O'Sullivan's friend Diarmuid O'Briain says Traolach built a remarkable wind and solar-powered radio gateway on a Kerry mountain as a backhaul to another provider on the Beara Peninsula. This groundbreaking project brought broadband to the previously unconnected peninsula. Photo used with permission of Diarmuid O'Briain.
Traolach Sweeney, the man  who lost his life in a crash on the Ring of Kerry has been praised for his wonderful contribution to life in South Kerry.

Mr Sweeney died after his van crashed at Coad near Caherdaniel yesterday evening.

He was a retired army commandant and army ranger.

He was also a pioneer in bringing broadband to the Iveragh Peninsula, as a founder of the company SCC Broadband.

Cllr Norma Moriarty said Traolach Sweeney was highly thought of and respected.

Cllr Norma Moriarty says there's great sadness at Traolach Sweeney's death.

