9 out of 10 Irish adults listen to radio daily

A new survey’s found that 9 out of 10 adults listen to radio every day.

The Amarách Research poll has also found that the increase in the numbers working from home has also boosted radio listenership.

The survey of 1,000 adults found that over a third changed their listening habits, largely due to working from home.

Advertisement

This included listening to more radio and listening to more stations.

The survey was carried out in February on behalf of Radiocentre Ireland which promotes the medium of radio.