Advertisement
News

9 out of 10 Irish adults listen to radio daily

Apr 1, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
9 out of 10 Irish adults listen to radio daily 9 out of 10 Irish adults listen to radio daily
Share this article

A new survey’s found that 9 out of 10 adults listen to radio every day.

The Amarách Research poll has also found that the increase in the numbers working from home has also boosted radio listenership.

The survey of 1,000 adults found that over a third changed their listening habits, largely due to working from home.

Advertisement

This included listening to more radio and listening to more stations.

The survey was carried out in February on behalf of Radiocentre Ireland which promotes the medium of radio.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus