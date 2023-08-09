Advertisement
News

52 cases of COVID-19 in Kerry over week

Aug 9, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
52 cases of COVID-19 in Kerry over week 52 cases of COVID-19 in Kerry over week
Share this article

There were 52 cases of COVID-19 in Kerry over the past two weeks.

The data, compiled by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, covers from July 23rd and 29th.

Kerry accounted for 12.4% of all cases during that time and had an incidence rate of 35.2 per 100,000 population; that’s the highest incidence rate nationally.

Advertisement

During the same period, there were 419 new confirmed COVID-19 cases nationally; this is an increase of 51.8% compared to the previous week when there were 276 confirmed cases of the virus.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus