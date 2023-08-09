52 cases of COVID-19 in Kerry over week

There were 52 cases of COVID-19 in Kerry over the past two weeks.

The data, compiled by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, covers from July 23rd and 29th.

Kerry accounted for 12.4% of all cases during that time and had an incidence rate of 35.2 per 100,000 population; that’s the highest incidence rate nationally.

Advertisement

During the same period, there were 419 new confirmed COVID-19 cases nationally; this is an increase of 51.8% compared to the previous week when there were 276 confirmed cases of the virus.