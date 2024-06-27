5% of COVID cases reported nationally last week are in Kerry

New figures show there were 48 cases of COVID-19 reported to authorities in Kerry last week.

This represents almost 5% of the cases reported nationally.

These figures are from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and cover up to last Saturday (June 22nd).

Nationally, there’s also been an increase in the number of COVID cases being reported with 1,042 confirmed cases in the week to last Saturday.

That’s up from 650 cases reported the previous week.

The HPSC figures also show there were 486 hospitalisations in the last week, which is up 56% on week before.