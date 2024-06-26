Spike in Covid cases in Kerry as public are warned to isolate for five days

People who test positive for Covid are being warned to isolate for five days, and to steer clear of elderly and vulnerable relatives.

The warning comes from Farranfore GP Eamonn Shanahan, who has noted a spike in Covid cases in Kerry in recent weeks.

Figures coming from SouthDoc and hospital settings, show clusters of the virus around the county at the moment.

Anyone with respiratory symptoms is advised to do an antigen test before arriving at their GP surgery, and stay at home until they're fully recovered.

Dr Shanahan says there's likely to be more vaccines available in the autumn against the latest strains of Covid - but in the meantime, outbreaks in communities can be expected: