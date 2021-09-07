49% jump in new car registrations in Kerry last month

There was an almost 50% jump in new car registrations in Kerry last month, according to figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

New car sales in Kerry so far this year are up 14% on last year; nationally they’re up 22%.

In Kerry, 134 new passenger cars were registered during August, up from 90 on the same month last year, a 49% jump.

Advertisement

So far this year, there’s been 2,014 new cars registered in Kerry, a 14% increase on the same time last year, according to the SIMI.

New diesel car sales have dropped 5% to 802, and petrol registrations have also fallen 2% to 604 as of the end of August.

320 petrol electric vehicles have been registered so far this year in Kerry, up 113 on the same time last year.

Advertisement

There have been 95 diesel electric hybrids registered, up 89, and 93 petrol/plug-in electric hybrids, up 55 on last year.

There have also been 92 new electric cars registered, up 47, and eight petrol and gas cars in the county so far this year.

Light commercial vehicle registrations in Kerry during August were up 63%, with 54 registered; so far this year, there have been 727 registered in Kerry, up 42% on the same time last year.

Advertisement

There were seven heavy commercial vehicles registered in Kerry during August, up 16% on August last year, with registrations so far this year up 45% to 45.