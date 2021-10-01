485 COVID cases in Kerry in fortnight

485 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kerry over a two-week period.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the number of cases and the 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

The data shows that between September 14th and 27th, there were 485 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kerry.

The national average incidence rate per 100,000 population is 389.

Milford in Donegal has the highest rate in the country (1,038) followed by Mallow in Cork (1,012).

Two of the six Kerry Local Electoral Areas (LEA) exceed the national average.

There were 152 cases in the Tralee LEA for a rate of 460.

Killarney LEA has a rate of 452 after 134 cases.

There were 54 cases in the Castleisland LEA for a rate of 315.

The Kenmare LEA recorded 58 cases to give it a rate of 231 and Corca Dhuibhne had 33 cases leaving it with a rate of 232.

The Listowel LEA had 54 cases giving it a rate of 188.