42 complaints made against solicitors in Kerry last year

Jun 20, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
42 complaints made against solicitors in Kerry last year
42 complaints were made against solicitors in Kerry last year.

That’s according to figures released in the Legal Services Regulatory Authority (LSRA) annual report for 2022.

Over 1350 (1352) complaints nationally were made to LSRA last year, with Kerry making up more than 3% of these.

1,310 complaints were made against solicitors, with 42 made against barristers. 64% of all complaints received related to alleged misconduct.

Meanwhile, the report shows that two Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) were authorised in Kerry last year

The legal services watchdog received almost 3,000 (2,925) request for information and complaint forms last year; with over 1,400 complaints closed in 2022.

The full report can be viewed here .

