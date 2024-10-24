Kerry County Council has refurbished 32 void properties in the Tralee MD so far this year.

Sinn Féin councillor, Deirdre Ferris sought an update at the recent meeting of Tralee municipal district.

The council says in April it received an allocation of 69 number units across the county under the voids programme 2024.

Under this departmental allocation 19 properties were refurbished in the Tralee area.

The council says it’s aiming to increase this figure as the year progresses and will look to draw down additional voids funding from the Department of Housing.