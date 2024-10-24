Advertisement
News

32 void properties refurbished in Tralee MD by Kerry County Council so far in 2024

Oct 24, 2024 07:52 By radiokerrynews
32 void properties refurbished in Tralee MD by Kerry County Council so far in 2024
Share this article

Kerry County Council has refurbished 32 void properties in the Tralee MD so far this year.

Sinn Féin councillor, Deirdre Ferris sought an update at the recent meeting of Tralee municipal district.

The council says in April it received an allocation of 69 number units across the county under the voids programme 2024.

Advertisement

Under this departmental allocation 19 properties were refurbished in the Tralee area.

The council says it’s aiming to increase this figure as the year progresses and will look to draw down additional voids funding from the Department of Housing.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

250% increase in passengers on Killarney to Skibbereen Bus Éireann route
Advertisement
Further charges coming for man accused of table lamp assault in Castleisland
UHK protest raises potential impact of staff shortages on patient diagnosis
Advertisement

Recommended

John B. Keane’s ‘Many Young Men of Twenty’ Performs in Ballyheigue October 26th & 27th
250% increase in passengers on Killarney to Skibbereen Bus Éireann route
Further charges coming for man accused of table lamp assault in Castleisland
Homework Off Voucher -Lissivigeen NS 2024
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus