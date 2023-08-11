Advertisement
32 international roses to come together for Rose of Tralee Tour today

Aug 11, 2023 08:15 By radiokerrynews
The 32 international roses selected to take part in this year’s Rose of Tralee International Festival will come together for the first time today.

The 2023 Rose of Tralee Tour kicks off today in Wexford, ahead of the start of this year’s festival next Friday.

The Rose Tour, sponsored by the Road Safety Authority, takes the selected roses across Wexford, Offaly, Longford, and Meath over the next week, before finishing in Tralee.

The roses will today enjoy a welcome reception in Gorey from Wexford County Council, before a meet and greet barbecue in the Ashdown Park Hotel this evening.

