Advertisement
News

25 mini-companies by Kerry students participate in County Student Enterprise Awards

Mar 19, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
25 mini-companies by Kerry students participate in County Student Enterprise Awards 25 mini-companies by Kerry students participate in County Student Enterprise Awards
Share this article

25 mini-companies set up by the second level students in Kerry will take part in the County Student Enterprise Awards.

The competition promotes the development of innovation, business structure and marketing or sales.

Prizes will be awarded at junior, intermediate and senior level and there are special awards for the best idea and most innovative project.

Advertisement

The final of the competition will be held on March 21st at Munster Technological University, Tralee.

The winners will go forward to the finals of the National Student Enterprise Awards which will take place on May 5th in Croke Park.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus