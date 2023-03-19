25 mini-companies by Kerry students participate in County Student Enterprise Awards

25 mini-companies set up by the second level students in Kerry will take part in the County Student Enterprise Awards.

The competition promotes the development of innovation, business structure and marketing or sales.

Prizes will be awarded at junior, intermediate and senior level and there are special awards for the best idea and most innovative project.

The final of the competition will be held on March 21st at Munster Technological University, Tralee.

The winners will go forward to the finals of the National Student Enterprise Awards which will take place on May 5th in Croke Park.