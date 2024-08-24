Advertisement
2,283 new homes built in Kerry since July 2020

Aug 24, 2024 18:16 By radiokerrynews
2,283 new homes built in Kerry since July 2020
2,283 new homes have been built in Kerry since July 2020.

That’s according to local Fianna Fáil Senator Ned O'Sullivan following statistics compiled from Fianna Fáil’s Housing For All plan.

The figures also show that 724 homes have commenced in Kerry between January to June this year, up 220 from the same period in 2023.

Nationwide, 33,784 new homes began construction in the first half of this year.

Senator O’Sullivan also mentioned that Kerry County Council allocated €2.5m under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund to tackle long term vacancy and dereliction within towns.

Sport

Kerry GAA Update

Aug 24, 2024 18:36
