21-year-old Killarney man charged with criminal damage of direct provision centre

Feb 1, 2024 17:46 By radiokerrynews
21-year-old Killarney man charged with criminal damage of direct provision centre
A 21-year-old man has appeared in court charged with criminal damage of a direct provision centre in Killarney.

21-year-old Evan Murphy of Rahanane, Kilcummin, Killarney faces one charge contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Damage Act.

Mr Murphy is charged that he did, without lawful excuse, damage property at of the Harmony Inn, Muckross Road, Killarney; namely, the front door.

The alleged offence took place on New Year’s Day at the direct provision centre, which opened at the end of November.

Listowel District Court was told Mr Murphy made no reply when charged with the offence by Detective James Daly in Killarney garda station in the early hours of this morning.

Inspector Stephen O’Brien said gardaí had no objection to bail, on conditions.

Defending solicitor, Pádraig O’Connell, said the list of conditions were acceptable.

These include that he stay away from the Harmony Inn direct provision centre, that he reside at his home address, provide a phone number to gardaí, and sign on three days a week at Killarney garda station.

Judge Philip O’Leary said Mr Murphy is also to be of good behaviour and of sober habits.

Judge O’Leary remanded him on his own bond of €200 to appear in Killarney District Court on March 5th for DPP directions.

