19 applications for Kerry under ash dieback scheme

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed it's received 19 applications from Kerry under the ash dieback scheme.

Nationally 530 applications have been made to date under the scheme, with the highest number from Tipperary, Clare and Limerick.

Ash dieback was first confirmed in Ireland 10 years ago. The airborne fungal disease, which can kill ash trees of any age and in any setting, has now spread to all counties.

The Department has not approved the planting of ash under any of its schemes since the outbreak in 2012.