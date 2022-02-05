Advertisement
News

19 applications for Kerry under ash dieback scheme

Feb 5, 2022 16:02 By radiokerrynews
19 applications for Kerry under ash dieback scheme 19 applications for Kerry under ash dieback scheme
Share this article

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed it's received 19 applications from Kerry under the ash dieback scheme.

Nationally 530 applications have been made to date under the scheme, with the highest number from Tipperary, Clare and Limerick.

Ash dieback was first confirmed in Ireland 10 years ago. The airborne fungal disease, which can kill ash trees of any age and in any setting, has now spread to all counties.

Advertisement

The Department has not approved the planting of ash under any of its schemes since the outbreak in 2012.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus