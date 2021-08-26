1,866 new cases of COVID-19 today

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,866 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8 am today, 331 COVID-19 patients were in hospital, of which 61 were in ICU - the highest number since April 3rd.

Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, says vaccination remains the best means of protection against COVID-19.

He’s strongly encouraging people to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible, in order to best protect themselves and those around them.