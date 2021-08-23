Advertisement
News

1,592 confirmed cases of COVID-19 this evening

Aug 23, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrynews
1,592 confirmed cases of COVID-19 this evening 1,592 confirmed cases of COVID-19 this evening
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
Share this article

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,592 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 318 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 60 were in intensive care.

Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, says over the past seven days, 32 people with COVID-19 were admitted to critical care facilities, and today, there are a total of 60.

Advertisement

The median age of those in ICU is 55 - this means that 50% of the patients currently in ICU with COVID-19 are aged less than 55 years.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus