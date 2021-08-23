1,592 confirmed cases of COVID-19 this evening

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,592 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 318 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 60 were in intensive care.

Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, says over the past seven days, 32 people with COVID-19 were admitted to critical care facilities, and today, there are a total of 60.

The median age of those in ICU is 55 - this means that 50% of the patients currently in ICU with COVID-19 are aged less than 55 years.