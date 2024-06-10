Sinn Féin's Paul Daly and independent councillor Sam Locke have been elected to Tralee Local Electoral Area on the twelfth count, taking the fourth and fifth seats in this seven-seater constituency.

The twelth count involved the distribution of outgoing Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley's 1054 votes following his elimination in the eleventh count.

This means two seats remain to be filled, with three candidates left Fine Gael's Angie Baily, Fianna Fáil's Anne O'Sullivan, and independent, former Fianna Fáil TD, Thomas McEllistrim.

TWELFTH COUNT OF TRALEE LEA - DISTRIBUTION OF CATHAL FOLEY'S 1054 VOTES

Paul Daly, Sinn Féin + 494 = 1935 exceeding the quota of 1688

Cllr Sam Locke, Independent + 170 = 1725, also in excess of the quota

Angie Baily, Fine Gael + 61 = 1480

Anne O'Sullivan, Fianna Fáil + 50 = 1220

Thomas McEllistrim, Independent + 62 = 1150

Paul Daly's surplus of 247 is being distributed in the 13th count of Tralee LEA.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy topped the poll and won the first seat, Labour councillor Terry O'Brien took the second, and Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris won the third.