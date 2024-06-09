Advertisement
News

11th count Tralee LEA - Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley eliminated

Jun 9, 2024 23:49 By radiokerrynews
Sinn Féin's Cllr Cathal Foley
Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley has been eliminated in the eleventh count of the Tralee Local Electoral Area following the distribution of Labour councillor Terry O'Brien's surplus vote of 33.

This means five candidates are left for the four remaining seats in this seven-seater; earlier Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy topped the poll, Terry O'Brien took the second seat, and Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris won the third.

Following the eleventh count:

Cllr Sam Locke, Independent + 6 = 1555. This means he is 133 votes off the quota which is 1688.

Paul Daly, Sinn Féin + 5= 1441

Angie Baily, Fine Gael + 6 = 1419

Anne O'Sullivan, Fianna Fáil+ 8 = 1170

Thomas McEllistrim, Independent + 5 = 1088

Cllr Cathal Foley, Sinn Féin + 3 = 1054

Cllr Foley's votes are being distributed in the twelfth count.

