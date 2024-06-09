Advertisement
Tralee LEA 10th count - Cllr Sam Locke 139 votes off quota

Jun 9, 2024 22:57 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Sam Locke (Non-Party) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Independent councillor Sam Locke continues to lead the remaining candidates left in the contest for the final four seats in the seven-seater Tralee Local Electoral Area.

In the tenth count, the Green Party's Anluan Dunne's 899 votes were distributed among the six remaining candidates - Angie Baily, Paul Daly, Cathal Foley, Sam Locke, Thomas McEllistrim, and Anne O'Sullivan.

These six are vying for four seats; Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy topped the poll, Labour councillor Terry O'Brien took the second seat, and Cllr Deirdre Ferris of Sinn Féin won the third.

Following the tenth count of the Tralee LEA:

Cllr Sam Locke, Independent + 121 = 1549; he is 139 votes off the quota.

Paul Daly, Sinn Féin + 120 = 1436

Angie Baily, Fine Gael + 212 =1413

Anne O'Sullivan, Fianna Fáil + 103 = 1162

Thomas McEllistrim, Independent + 59 =1083

Cllr Cathal Foley, Sinn Féin + 80 = 1051

Because Cllr Terry O'Brien's quota of 33 exceeds the difference (32) between the two candidates with the fewest votes, Thomas McEllistrim (1083) and Cathal Foley (1051), the eleventh count will involve the distribution of Cllr O'Brien's votes.

The quota is 1688.

Turnout in the Tralee LEA was 51.73%.

