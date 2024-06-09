Advertisement
News

Tralee LEA 9th count - Greens' Anluan Dunne eliminated

Jun 9, 2024 21:36 By radiokerrynews
Tralee LEA 9th count - Greens' Anluan Dunne eliminated
Share this article

The Green Party's Anluan Dunne has been eliminated following the ninth count of the Tralee Local Electoral Area which involved the distribution of the votes of Fine Gael's Sinéad Donnelly.

Mr Dunne's departure means there are six candidates left for the four remaining seats in this seven-seat constituency. Incumbents Fianna Fail's Mikey Sheehy, Labour's Terry O'Brien, and Sinn Féin's Deirdre Ferris were elected earlier.

COUNT 9 - DISTRIBUTION OF SINÉAD DONNELLY'S 794 VOTES

Advertisement

Cllr Sam Locke, Independent +103 = 1,428

Paul Daly, Sinn Féin +48 = 1,316

Angie Baily, Fine Gael +277 = 1,201

Advertisement

Anne O'Sullivan, Fianna Fáil + 81 = 1,059

Thomas McEllistrim, Independent + 36 = 1,024

Cllr Cathal Foley, Sinn Féin + 73 = 971

Advertisement

Anluan Dunne, Green Party + 61 = 899

The quota is 1,688.

The Green candidate's 899 votes will be distributed in the 10th count.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Niall Kelleher has retained his seat on Kerry County Council
Advertisement
12th count Tralee LEA - Sinn Féin's Paul Daly and Independent councillor Sam Locke elected
Fianna Fáil's Michael Leane elected to fourth seat in Listowel LEA
Advertisement

Recommended

Niall Kelleher has retained his seat on Kerry County Council
12th count Tralee LEA - Sinn Féin's Paul Daly and Independent councillor Sam Locke elected
Fianna Fáil's Michael Leane elected to fourth seat in Listowel LEA
11th count Tralee LEA - Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley eliminated
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus