Tralee LEA 9th count - Greens' Anluan Dunne eliminated

The Green Party's Anluan Dunne has been eliminated following the ninth count of the Tralee Local Electoral Area which involved the distribution of the votes of Fine Gael's Sinéad Donnelly.
Mr Dunne's departure means there are six candidates left for the four remaining seats in this seven-seat constituency. Incumbents Fianna Fail's Mikey Sheehy, Labour's Terry O'Brien, and Sinn Féin's Deirdre Ferris were elected earlier.
COUNT 9 - DISTRIBUTION OF SINÉAD DONNELLY'S 794 VOTES
Cllr Sam Locke, Independent +103 = 1,428
Paul Daly, Sinn Féin +48 = 1,316
Angie Baily, Fine Gael +277 = 1,201
Anne O'Sullivan, Fianna Fáil + 81 = 1,059
Thomas McEllistrim, Independent + 36 = 1,024
Cllr Cathal Foley, Sinn Féin + 73 = 971
Anluan Dunne, Green Party + 61 = 899
The quota is 1,688.
The Green candidate's 899 votes will be distributed in the 10th count.