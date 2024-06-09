Tralee LEA 9th count - Greens' Anluan Dunne eliminated

The Green Party's Anluan Dunne has been eliminated following the ninth count of the Tralee Local Electoral Area which involved the distribution of the votes of Fine Gael's Sinéad Donnelly.

Mr Dunne's departure means there are six candidates left for the four remaining seats in this seven-seat constituency. Incumbents Fianna Fail's Mikey Sheehy, Labour's Terry O'Brien, and Sinn Féin's Deirdre Ferris were elected earlier.

COUNT 9 - DISTRIBUTION OF SINÉAD DONNELLY'S 794 VOTES

Cllr Sam Locke, Independent +103 = 1,428

Paul Daly, Sinn Féin +48 = 1,316

Angie Baily, Fine Gael +277 = 1,201

Anne O'Sullivan, Fianna Fáil + 81 = 1,059

Thomas McEllistrim, Independent + 36 = 1,024

Cllr Cathal Foley, Sinn Féin + 73 = 971

Anluan Dunne, Green Party + 61 = 899

The quota is 1,688.

The Green candidate's 899 votes will be distributed in the 10th count.