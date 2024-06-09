Advertisement
8th count Tralee LEA - Fine Gael's Sinéad Donnelly eliminated

Jun 9, 2024 20:46 By radiokerrynews
8th count Tralee LEA - Fine Gael's Sinéad Donnelly eliminated
Fine Gael's Sinéad Donnelly has been eliminated from the eighth count of the Tralee Local Electoral Area which involved the distribution of re-elected Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris's surplus of 35 votes.

Cllr Sam Locke leads the remaining candidates battling for the last four seats in this seven-seater. Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy topped the poll, Labour councillor Terry O'Brien took the second seat and Cllr Ferris won the third.

Cllr Locke, who's an independent, is 57 votes ahead  (1,325) of Sinn Féin candidate Paul Daly, who has 1,268 votes following the eighth count.

Former Fianna Fáil TD, now an independent, Thomas McEllistrim has 988 votes; Fianna Fáil's Anne O'Sullivan has 978 ballots, Angie Baily of Fine Gael has 924, Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley has 898, the Greens' Anluan Dunne is on 838, and Fine Gael's Sinéad Donnelly has 794 votes.

Sinéad Donnelly, a first-time candidate, has now been eliminated and her votes will be distributed in the ninth count.

Seven candidates remain for the last four seats in Tralee.

The quota is 1,688.

Count 8 - Distribution of Deirdre Ferris's surplus of 35:

Cllr Sam Locke, Independent + 2 = 1,325

Paul Daly, Sinn Féin + 10 = 1,268

Thomas McEllistrim, Independent + 2 = 988

Anne O'Sullivan, Fianna Fáil + 0 = 978

Angie Baily, Fine Gael + 1 = 924

Cllr Cathal Foley, Sinn Féin + 18 = 898

Anluan Dunne, Green Party + 1= 838

Sinéad Donnelly, Fine Gael + 1= 794

 

 

