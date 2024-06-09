7th count Tralee Local Electoral Area: No eliminations

Independent councillor Sam Locke has overtaken Sinn Féin's Paul Daly to lead the remaining candidates contesting the last four seats in the Tralee Local Electoral Area.

Paul Daly had overtaken him in the sixth count following the distribution of the Social Democrats Mistura Oyebanji's votes but Cllr Locke has regained his slight lead following the distribution of the votes of the candidate eliminated in the sixth count, Jacob Sweeney of the National Party.

Eight candidates remain for four seats; earlier today, Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy topped the poll, Labour councillor Terry O'Brien was the second candidate elected and Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris took the third seat.

The distribution of the National Party candidate's votes has also seen former Fianna Fáil TD Thomas McEllistrim overtake - albeit by eight votes - the second Fianna Fáil candidate in the LEA, Anne O'Sullivan.

The quota is 1,688.

The distribution of the National Party Jacob Sweeney's 590 votes in the seventh count:

Cllr Sam Locke, Independent + 130 = 1,323

Paul Daly, Sinn Féin + 45 = 1,258

Thomas McEllistrim, Independent + 108 = 986

Anne O'Sullivan, Fianna Fáil + 10 = 978

Angie Baily, Fine Gael + 19 = 923

Cllr Cathal Foley, Sinn Féin + 30 = 880

Anluan Dunne, Green Party + 13 = 837

Sinéad Donnelly, Fine Gael + 11 = 793

The eighth count will involve the distribution of Deirdre Ferris's surplus.