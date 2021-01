Ulster extended their winning run in the league to 10 games with a 15-10 victory over Munster at Kingspan Stadium.

Wingers Matt Faddes and Ethan McIlroy grabbed Ulster’s tries in the opening 20 minutes of the game.

Darren Sweetnam returned for Munster and scored the try to secure a losing bonus point for his side

Owen Webb O Rourke looks back at the defeat