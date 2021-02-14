RUGBY

Ireland need a win today to realistically keep their Guinness Six Nations hopes alive.

Andy Farrell’s side welcome France to the Aviva Stadium for a 3-o’clock kick-off.

In one of four changes to last week’s side, Rhys Ruddock is set to earn his first cap since the World Cup in 2019 – he starts in the back row in place of the suspended Peter O’Mahony.

28-year-old Iain Henderson captains the side for the first time, in the absence of Johnny Sexton.

Head coach Farrell say's he's suited to the role

SOCCER

There’s four games in the Premier League this afternoon.

At lunchtime, Southampton and Wolves meet for the second time in four days, after the Saints beat them 2-0 in the FA Cup on Thursday.

Although Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side made a great start to the season they’ve been in mixed form of late and have lost their last five league games.

Kick-off at St. Mary’s is at 12-o’clock.

Elsewhere, at 2-o’clock relegation fighting West Brom host Manchester United.

Then at half-past-4 Arsenal entertain Leeds in what is arguably the game of the day.

Going into the clash, the visitors are 10th with the Gunners just one place and point behind them.

Then in the final game of the day, European hopefuls Everton welcome strugglers Fulham to Goodison Park where there’s a 7-o’clock kick-off.

Celtic are away to St. Johnstone from 12-o’clock midday in the Scottish Premiership.

Going into the game, Neil Lennon’s side are 21 points behind leaders Rangers.

RACING

There’s an eight race card at Punchestown where the first goes to post at half-past-one.

TENNIS

Seven-time winner Serena Williams will meet second seed Simona Halep in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

Williams overcame the challenge of Aryna Sabalenka overnight, while Halep was too strong for Iga Swiatek.

Third seed Naomi Osaka is also safely through to the last eight after beating Spain’s Garbine Murguruza.

In the men’s draw, third seed Dominic Thiem exited the tournament after a straight sets loss to Grigor Dimitrov in their round four clash.

GOLF

American Jordan Spieth will take a two shot lead into the final round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am tonight.

He’s 13-under-par in California after a one-under 71 overnight.