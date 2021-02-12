SOCCER

Chelsea just about avoided continuing their FA Cup hoodoo with Barnsley last night.

A Tammy Abraham strike midway through the second half at Oakwell saw Thomas Tuchel’s side beat their Championship opposition 1-0.

Prior to last night, Chelsea had never beaten Barnsley in the Cup, and their reward is a home tie in the sixth round with Sheffield United.

Tuchel was happy just to win https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/chelsea-8.mp3

Southampton’s 2-nil victory at Wolves earned them a short trip to Bournemouth in the quarter-finals.

Manchester City were drawn away to Everton.

And Leicester will play host to Manchester United.

RUGBY

Iain Henderson and Rhys Ruddock look set to be inserted into the Ireland side to face France in the Six Nations at Lansdowne Road on Sunday.

Henderson will likely replace James Ryan who has been undergoing the return-to-play protocols.

Ruddock is favoured to come into the back row in place of the suspended Peter O’Mahony.

A question mark remains over the fitness of captain Jonathan Sexton after he suffered a head injury in the defeat to Wales.

TENNIS

Fans will be banned from the Australian Open tennis for at least five days from tomorrow, as Melbourne is entering a five-day circuit break lockdown.

The tournament will continue to run behind closed doors.

13 new coronavirus cases linked to a quarantine hotel have been identified – and the state of Victoria’s been strong on battling small outbreaks.

Serena Williams is into the last 16 of the women’s singles and on track for a 24th Grand Slam title after a 7-6, 6-2 win over Anastasia Potapova this morning.

Novak Djokovic is in action a little later on.

OLYMPICS

Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Organising Committee, has resigned for making ‘inappropriate’ comments about women.

The Games are due to go ahead this summer, after a one-year delay due to the pandemic.

MOTORSPORT

The Alpine Formula One team are due to give an update on the health of Fernando Alonso today.

The two-time F-1 champion was hospitalised in Switzerland following a road accident while cycling.

Alpine said last night that Alonso was conscious and feeling well in himself.

GOLF

Ireland’s Seamus Power is level par after his opening round at the Pebble Beach Pro Am in California, 10 shots behind leader Patrick Cantlay.

HORSE RACING

There are 8 races on today’s all weather card at Dundalk, with the first off at 4pm.