SOCCER

The third round of the FA Cup continues today.

At half-past-one League Two side Crawley Town welcome the Premier League’s Leeds United to the Broadfield Stadium.

At the same time Bristol City entertain Portsmouth,

Cheltenham take on Mansfield Town,

Chelsea host Morecambe,

Birmingham head to the Etihad to face Manchester City,

And it’s Barnsley v Tranmere at Oakwell.

Then at 5-o’clock non-league Marine host Tottenham.

Spurs forward Gareth Bale may feature after recovering from a calf injury.

Marine play in the eighth tier of English football and their manager Neil Young is hoping for a special day https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/marine.mp3

And at a quarter-to 8 Newport County and Brighton meet at Rodney Parade.

Rangers can go 22 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table this afternoon, at least until Celtic play tomorrow.

Steven Gerrard’s side are away to Aberdeen from 3-o’clock.

RUGBY

Munster survived a late Connacht fight back to get back to winning ways in the Guinness PRO14 last night.

Johann van Graan’s side beat the westerners 16 points to 10 at the Sportsground.

Chris Farrell went over the line for the visitors in the first half with JJ Hanrahan kicking the conversion and three penalties.

SNOOKER

The Masters gets underway at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes today.

There are two all-England clashes this afternoon with Kyren Wilson taking on Gary Wilson and Joe Perry facing David Gilbert.

World number one Judd Trump withdrew from the competition yesterday after testing positive for coronavirus.