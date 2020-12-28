Racing

2 race meetings at home this afternoon as racing in Limerick gets the go ahead after yesterdays meeting was abandoned.

The Grade Two Lyons of Limerick Jaguar Land Rover Novice Hurdle has been carried over from yesterday’s cancelled card.

The Gordon Elliott trained ‘Farouk D’alene’ is expected to go off the favourite there at 25-past-12.

While in the feature race, the Tim Duggan Memorial Handicap Steeplechase, the Charles Byrnes trained, JP McManus owned ‘Off You Go’ is expected to go off the favourite.

The going in Limerick is heavy.

—-

There’s a seven race card at Leopardstown this afternoon where the first has just gone to post on day three of the Christmas Festival.

There’s two Grade One contests down for decision.

The Gordon Elliott trained ‘Fury Road’ is expected to go off the favourite in the Leopardstown Christmas Hurdle at a-quarter-past-1.

Then at 25-past-2 Rachael Blackmore will be on board the Henry De Bromhead trained ‘Minella Indo’ when he goes for the Savills Steeplechase.

Todays going in Leopardstown is Soft.

Cross Channel

Fontwell and Leicester have both been abandoned due to waterlogged tracks.

Catterick is Soft.

While Newcastle is Standard, the first goes to post at 2:20 this afternoon



SOCCER

Liverpool missed the opportunity to go five points clear at the top of the Premier League table last night.

They drew 1-1 with West Brom at Anfield.

Sadio Mane scored for the Reds in the first half before Semi Ajayi got an equaliser in the 82nd minute.

West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone made a terrific save to deny Roberto Firmino in the dying moments.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his side were not good enough to claim victor

Klopp will also be sweating over Joel Matip’s fitness, he had to go off injured just before the hour mark with what looked like a groin injury, meaning they’re down yet another centre-half.

And in the late game last evening, Tottenham and Wolves played out a 1-1 draw at Molineux.

Tanguy Ndombele found the back of the net for the visitors in the first minute before Saiss equalised from a header in the last 10 minutes.



RUGBY

Ulster came from behind to beat Connacht 32 points to 19 at the Sportsground in the Guinness PRO14 tonight.

Nick Timoney and Jordi Murphy with the tries for the visitors.

The result marks a ninth win in as many games for Dan McFarland’s side this season and they remain top of Conference A.



Darts

Reigning champion Peter Wright has been knocked out by German Gabriel Clemens after losing 4-sets-to-3 in their last 16 encounter last night.

World number one Michael van Gerwen meanwhile made no mistake, beating England’s Ricky Evans 4-sets-to-nil.