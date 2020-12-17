GAELIC GAMES

Kerry’s minor footballers will face Clare in the Electric Ireland Munster Football final.

Two goals from the boot of Cillian McGroary helped Clare beat Limerick last night on a scoreline of 4-20 to 1-10 at the L-I-T Gaelic Grounds.

The kingdom and the Banner will face off next Tuesday at 7pm with a venue yet to be decided.

SOCCER

Roberto Firmino’s header 30 seconds from the end of normal time helped Liverpool move clear at the top of the Premier League last night.

The champions beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Anfield.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted to make a statement in the title race.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho felt the better side lost.

Southampton are just four points off the top following their 1-1 draw at ten man Arsenal.

Sebastien Haller scored a goal of the season contender for West Ham in their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Everton went fifth with a 2 nil win away to Leicester City.

Jack Harrison’s fine long-range effort put the icing on Leeds United’s 5-2 victory at home to Newcastle,

And Fulham and Brighton drew a blank.

The Premier League resumes this evening with Manchester United away to Sheffield United.

Kick off at Bramall Lane is at 8.

Aston Villa host Burnley at 6 o’clock.

F1

Formula one’s governing body the FIA has confirmed next season will be the longest in the sport’s history.

There’ll be 23 Grand Prix, with the first in Australia on the 21st of March.

The British GP will take place at Silverstone on the 18th of July, with the campaign ending in Abu Dhabi on the 6th of December.

Lewis Hamilton will be aiming to win his 8th World Championship.

DARTS

There’s an all-Ireland second round match at the PDC World Darts Championship today.

Limerick’s Willie O’Connor faces Derry’s Daryl Gurney at Alexandra Palace.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Down Royal this afternoon with the first off at 12.15.