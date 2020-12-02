SOCCER

Cork goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was the star of the show as Liverpool qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Kelleher made a number of saves, including a late stop from Klaas-Jan Huntelaar as the Reds beat Ajax 1-0 at Anfield.

Curtis Jones scored the only goal of the game in the second half.

The win means Liverpool are guaranteed top spot in Group D.

That’s because Atalanta followed up their win at Anfield with a 1-1 draw with Midtylland.

22 year old Kelleher told BT Sport it was a special night.

Elsewhere, Manchester City guaranteed themselves top spot in Group C, despite a goalless draw away to Porto.

The top two in Group H meet at Old Trafford tonight, with Manchester United playing host to Paris Saint-Germain.

Group E’s joint leaders go head-to-head in Spain, with Sevilla facing Chelsea.

Both games kick off at 8pm.

There are six games in the Championship.

Leaders Norwich City are away to Luton Town.

In the pick of the other ties, Nottingham Forest host Watford.

An emotional Vera Pauw said last night she’ll wait to hear from the FAI before deciding on her future.

She emphasised her pride in her Republic of Ireland players after their 3-1 defeat to Germany in the final European Championship qualifier.

The result at Tallaght Stadium meant Ireland missed out on a playoff spot.

Pauw says she has a lot to consider before a new deal can be agreed.

=========================================================

GAELIC GAMES

Underage hurling and football competitions are set to resume in the next ten days.

Leinster GAA informed members last night that they hope to play their Electric Ireland Under 20 Hurling quarter finals, starting next Friday.

Competitions have been on hold due to Level 5 COVID 19 restrictions.

========================================================

RUGBY

Robbie Henshaw says Ireland training remains just as detailed as it was under Joe Schmidt.

Following disappointing displays against England and Georgia, some have suggested Ireland have regressed under Andy Farrell.

Henshaw – along with captain Jonathan Sexton – is set to return for Saturday’s game with Scotland.

And the centre insists that detail remains a key aspect of match preparation under Farrell.

===========================================================

RACING

There’s an eight-race card on the all weather at Dundalk this afternoon.

The first is off at 2.