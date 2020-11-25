SOCCER

Chelsea are through to the last 16 of the Champions League, while Manchester United have one foot in the next round.

Olivier Giroud’s injury time header sent Chelsea through to the knockout stage with two games to spare.

The Blues saw off Rennes 2-1 in France.

Manchester United took control of Group H with an easy 4-1 win against Istanbul Basaksehir (PR: Bashak-sheh-heer) at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes scored twice in the opening half, with Marcus Rashford on target from the penalty spot.

Daniel James put the cherry on the cake in second half injury time.

It’s 9 goals in 13 games this season for Fernandes, and his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised the Portuguese’s contribution.

Liverpool and Man City can both secure their last 16 places tonight.

City are in Greece to take on Olympiacos at 5.55, looking to maintain their 100 percent record in the competition.

Manager Pep Guardiola has hinted Sergio Aguero may not play, despite training with the group yesterday.

Aguero has only played once since June due to injury problems.

Liverpool will have Mo Salah available for their meeting with Atalanta tonight at 8pm.

Salah missed the 3-0 win versus Leicester on Sunday due to a positive Covid-19 test.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were 5-0 winners when the sides met earlier this month.

Sligo Rovers play Derry City in the quarter finals of the FAI Cup at the Showgrounds tonight.

It’s a 7.45 kick off.

GAA

Cavan captain Raymond Galligan is happy to take on Dublin at Croke Park in Saturday week’s All Ireland senior football semi final.

Manager Mickey Graham believes the match should be taken out of the capital.

But the goalkeeper is relaxed about the venue for Cavan’s first semi final in 23 years.

SNOOKER

Ireland’s Leo Fernandez will be hoping for the result of his life at the UK Championship this evening.

The Limerick man takes on world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan in the opening round.

Meanwhile Antrim’s Jordan Brown faces Martin Gould this afternoon.

Both matches are best of 11 frames.

RACING

There’s racing this afternoon at Dundalk.

The first of a seven-race card goes off just after 2 o’clock.