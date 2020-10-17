GAELIC GAMES

Leitrim have conceeded their Division Three Football League fixture against Down.

They’ve handed a walkover due to “a lack of playing numbers available to travel” for today’s game in Newry.

Leitrim County Board say members of their panel are awaiting results from COVID-19 tests and they’re “hopeful” of being able to fulfil their match against Tipperary next week.

===

Kerry players have opted to drive individually to Inniskeen for this afternoon’s Division One meeting with Monaghan.

Thow-in is at 2.

While Dublin face Meath at Parnell Park from 7

===

In Division Two, Westmeath play Laos in Mullingar

While Armagh take on Roscommon

SOCCER

The Premier League resumes after the international break with the Merseyside derby.

Everton have a 100 per cent record heading into their lunchtime date with Liverpool.

Pool boss Jurgen Klopp says their neighbours’ business in the transfer window has taken them to the next level https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/11sport-1.mp3

Kick-off at Goodison Park is at 12.30.

At 3, Chelsea take on Southampton,

Manchester City entertain Arsenal from 5.30

And Manchester United are away to Newcastle from 8.

===

Bohemians are guaranteed at least second place in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Keith Long’s side drew nil-nil away to Dundalk last night.

Cork City continue their battle against the drop this evening when they entertain Waterford.

RUGBY

There’s plenty of Irish involvement in this evening’s Heineken Champions Cup final.

Simon Zebo starts and Donnacha Ryan is on the bench for Racing (pr: Rassing) against Exeter.

Former Ulster centre Ian Whitten has been named to start in the centre for Exeter, while Gareth Steenson is among the replacements.

Kick-off at Ashton Gate is at quarter-to-5.

===

Former Connacht coach Pat Lam steered Bristol to European success last night.

They beat Toulon 32-19 to claim the Challenge Cup.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington goes into the third round of the Scottish Championship just three shots off the lead.

The European Ryder Cup captain begins the day at Fairmont St. Andrew’s from 9-under par.

Jonathan Caldwell goes out from 8-under.

Matt Wallace and Adrian Otaegui are the joint leaders on 12-under par.

===

Rory McIlroy is two-under-par at the midway point of the C-J Cup in Las Vegas.

He’s 12 shots behind the 36-hole leader Xander Schauffele.

Shane Lowry is two-over heading into today’s third round.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Leopardstown this afternoon with the first off at ten-to-2.

While at Ballinrobe, a seven-race programme gets underway at five-past-1.