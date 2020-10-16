GAELIC GAMES

Government ministers have backed the Tánaiste’s claim that level-5 restrictions would mark the end of the All-Ireland Championships.

Leo Varadkar claimed yesterday that imposing the highest level restrictions would apply to inter-county matches.

This was at odds with a clarification made by the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last week.

Public expenditure minister Michael McGrath backed the Tanaiste’s statement last night.

The 2020/21 National League basketball season has been halted with immediate effect. The Super League and Division One season’s were due to start this weekend.

It follows a meeting of the Sport Expert Group, which confirmed that last night’s restrictions by the government will result in senior national competitions being stopped.

Basketball Ireland was informed through Sport Ireland of the Sport Expert Group’s decision. No senior national competition permitted is now permitted in Level 3.

Basketball Ireland CEO, Bernard O’Byrne, said “This news has reached us this evening and while naturally disappointed that we can’t start our season, we fully understand the decision made by the Sport Expert Group, in light of the latest government restrictions. We are still awaiting the detail of the decision, but we will now work together with Sport Ireland and our National League clubs over the coming days to make a plan for 2020/21 season.”

===

SOCCER

Shamrock Rovers’ nine-year wait to win the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title must go on a little longer.

Their next three matches have been postponed – starting with tonight’s game with Derry City.

Aaron Greene and Jack Byrne have tested positive for coronavirus this week, while several other players are in isolation having been close contacts.

Games with Derry City, Finn Harps and St. Pat’s will all be rearranged.

Bohemians’ trip to Dundalk goes ahead this evening, despite one Bohs player testing positive for COVID-19.

++

Drogheda can close the gap on First Division leaders Bray to two points with victory at home to Wexford this evening.

While Cabinteely go to UCD.

++

Ex-FA chairman David Bernstein insists a manifesto to reform English football isn’t an attack on the Premier League.

He’s joined other key figures in sport to put together a plan which calls for an independent regulator to oversee the game.

It follows the rejection of ‘Project Big Picture’ by top-flight clubs.

Bernstein says change is needed to benefit teams at all levels https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/sevensport-1.mp3

===

GOLF

Rory McIlroy struggled on the opening day of the CJ Cup on the PGA Tour yesterday.

The world number four bogeyed his final three holes as he signed for a one-over-par 73 in Las Vegas – which leaves him in a tie for 37th.

Shane Lowry is one shot better off on level par.

England’s Tyrrell Hatton leads the field by a shot on seven under at Shadow Creek.

Pádraig Harrington said Thursday was a bit early to be peaking at this week’s Scottish Championship.

He ended the first day at Fairmont St. Andrew’s yesterday with a share of third on 6-under par.

Harrington is four-shots off the lead of Spain’s Adrian Otaegui.

RUGBY

South Africa have withdrawn from the Rugby Championship in Australia, citing its government’s travel restrictions, player welfare and safety concerns.

It will instead be a five-week Tri-Nations tournament beginning on October 31st between Australia, New Zealand, and Argentina.

It means the Springboks will have played no internationals between their World Cup win last November, and a Lions test in July of next year.