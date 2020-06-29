Holders Manchester City beat Newcastle 2-0 at St. James’ Park last night to set-up an FA Cup semi final with Arsenal.

Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling scored the goals for City.

The Gunners advanced with a 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Brammal Lane.

Dani Ceballos scored an injury time winner for Arsenal after Republic of Ireland international David McGoldrick had equalised for the Blades.

City have already won the League Cup this season – and are still in the Champions League.

Manager Pep Guardiola hopes his side can finish off the campaign in style https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pepcity.mp3

Chelsea’s 1-0 win away to Leicester means they’ll face Manchester United at Wembley next month.

Ross Barkley’s second half strike proved to be the difference

After the game, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard praised Barkley’s attitude https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/barkley-1.mp3

In the Premier League, Watford are still just one point above the relegation zone after their 3-1 defeat at home to Southampton.

Danny Ings scored twice while James Ward-Prowse was also on target.

Three Watford players were unavailable after striker Andre Gray held a birthday party at his home, breaking coronavirus lockdown rules.

Tonight, Crystal Palace host Burnley at Selhurst Park from 8.00.

There’s also the League Two play-off final at Wembley with Exeter facing Northampton.

=

Dustin Johnson claimed a one shot win at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

The American ended up on 19 under par, one ahead of Kevin Streelman.

World number one Rory McIlroy finished just outside the top 10 on 13 under, while Shane Lowry ended up on 4 under.

=

AND

HORSE RACING

Magical added another Group 1 to her tally, landing the Pretty Polly Stakes for Seamie Heffernan and Aidan O’Brien at the Curragh.

In terms of today’s racing, there’s plenty of domestc racing today with racing at Kilbeggan and Limerick.