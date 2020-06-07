SOCCER

Plans to restart the Premier League season later this month have been given a further boost.

The latest round of coronavirus testing, on 1-thousand 195 players and staff, has produced no positive results.

Before yesterday’s results, there were 13 people at top flight clubs who’d received a Covid-19 diagnosis – following just over 5-thousand checks.

===

R-B Leipzig insist they’ve not yet received a bid for Time Werner.

Reports this week suggested that Chelsea had agreed to pay the German international’s release clause.

But Leipzig’s sporting director Oliver Mintzlaff says there’s no official contact from the Blues.

===

Bayern Munich have taken another big step towards the Bundesliga title, as football continued behind closed doors in Germany.

The defending champions secured a 4-2 win at Bayer Leverkusen.

But second placed Borussia Dortmund kept the pressure on with a 1-nil victory over Hertha Berlin.

GAELIC GAMES

Carlow are set to have a new manager in place for the All-Ireland Football Championship.

Turlough O’Brien stepped down last night after six years in charge.

O’Brien says he wanted to clear the way to give the County Board time to have a boss appointed ahead of games getting underway in October.

RACING

Kerry’s Oisín Murphy says he’s fulfilled a dream by landing his first British Classic.

He steered Kameko to victory in yesterday’s 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Champion jockey Murphy says it was an “incredible feeling” to get the win.