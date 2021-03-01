Morning Sports Upate

RACING

Trainer Gordon Elliott has “apologised for any offence caused” after an image of him sitting on a dead horse appeared on social media this weekend.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board launched an investigation into the photo yesterday.

Elliott confirmed the photo’s legitimacy in a statement last night., adding that he is cooperating fully with the IHRB.

The trainer says the image was taken some time ago, and came after the sudden death of one of his horses on the gallops.

In the picture, Elliott appears to be making the “peace” gesture with his fingers.

However in his statement, he claims he was gesturing to a colleague to wait until he was finished with his phonecall.

The IHRB are yet to comment on Elliott’s admission.

SOCCER

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says a 2-nil victory at bottom side Sheffield United was hugely important for their Premier League season.

The win ended their four-game losing run in the top flight and moves them within two points of the final automatic Champions League qualification spot.

Manchester United are now 12 points off leaders Man City following a goalless draw at Chelsea.

The visitors felt they should have been awarded a penalty for handball against Callum Hudson-Odoi but it was dismissed by the referee.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tells Sky Sports News, he felt that was the wrong decision https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/utdclip.mp3

Tonight, Everton host Southampton.

Kick-off at Goodison Park is at 8-o’clock and a win for the home side would see them go level on points with neighbours Liverpool.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy had to settle for a share of sixth place at the WGC Workday Championship on the PGA Tour last night.

The Irishman finished up on 12 under par after a one onder par final round of 69 in Florida.

He was six shots back from eventual winner Colin Morikawa, who took the title by three shots from Viktor Hovland in second place.

Shane Lowry was back on three over.

***

Seamus Power finished up in a tie for 22nd at the Peurto Rico Open.

At 10 under par, the Waterford man was nine back from the eventual winner Branden Grace.

***

RUGBY

Leinster regained their six point lead atop Conference A of the PRO14.

The defending champions remain on course to reach the final, after the bonus point 40-21 win against the Glasgow Warriors.

Harry Byrne was among the tryscorers, but the outhalf departed the game early having failed a HIA.

SNOOKER

John Higgins beat Ronnie O’Sullivan 10-frames-to-3 in the Players Championship final in Milton Keynes last night.

It marked the first time the Scot has ever won the competition.

RACING

There’s a seven race card at Punchestown this afternoon where the first goes to post at a-quarter-past-2.