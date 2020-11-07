SOCCER

Everton are heaping more pressure on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Bernard has given the Toffees a 1-nil lead against United at Goodison Park in their Premier League clash.

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has returned from injury to start at right-back for Everton.

But in the last few moments, Manchester United have had two quick fire goals to move ahead of the merseysiders

Later, Crystal Palace host Leeds, Sheffield United go to Chelsea and West Ham and Fulham meet at the London Stadium.

===

Derry City can secure their Airtricity League Premier Division status this afternoon.

A point for the Candystripes at champions Shamrock Rovers would see them avoid the relegation playoff.

Kick-off at Tallaght Stadium is at 3pm.

GAELIC GAMES

Dublin’s quest for a 10th successive Leinster Senior Football crown begins this evening.

The five-in-a-row All-Ireland champions take on Westmeath in the quarter-finals at O’Moore Park at a quarter-past-six.

Jonny Cooper and Niall Scully come into Dessie Farrell’s side with Eoin Murchan and Brian Howard making way.

Limerick bid to reach a first Munster football decider since 2010 when they host their neighbours Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds at a quarter-past-one.

At the same time, Cavan welcome Antrim to Breffni Park in the Ulster quarter-finals.

===

The All-Ireland Hurling qualifers get underway this afternoon.

Having lost out to Limerick in the Munster quarter-finals, Brian Lohan’s Clare take on last year’s Joe McDonagh Cup winners Laois

There’s a quarter-past-one start at Kilkenny’s Nowlan Park.

It’s a quarter-to-three throw-in for the meeting of Cork and Dublin at Semple Stadium.

Cork are aiming to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Waterford while Dublin lost narrowly to Kilkenny in the Leinster semis.

===

Sligo’s footballers say they wanted to play their Connacht Senior Football Championship semi-final against Galway today.

The game was conceded by the Yeats County on Wednesday after a number of their panel tested positive for COVID-19.

But the players insist they wanted to fulful the fixture and say they’re disappointed they weren’t allowed to.

LADIES FOOTBALL

There are places up for grabs in the semi-finals of the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship this afternoon.

Four-in-a-row chasing Dublin will seal their spot in the last-four if they register a victory against Waterford.

A win for Kerry againster their rivals Cork would also see the Kingdom advance to the knock-out stages.

Mayo get theri Championship campaign underway by facing Tyrone at Carrick-on-Shannon.

CAMOGIE

There’s a dead-rubber in Group One of the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship later.

Wexford host Offaly at Enniscorthy at 2pm – with both teams hoping to end their season with a win.

GOLF

Shane Lowry heads up the Irish challenge into the weekend at golf’s Houston Open.

The Open champion is two-under-par after two rounds at the warm-up event for the Masters, where Sam Burns leads at seven-under.

Padraig Harrington is one-under into round three with Graeme McDowell two-over.