SOCCER

Irish striker Leanne Kiernan is refusing to give up on automatic qualification for the European Championship finals.

Vera Pauw’s side are currently in Germany to train before they travel to Kiev for Friday’s qualifier against Ukraine.

Ireland are five points behind Group I leaders Germany with two games left to play.

They need to win to keep their slim hopes of automatic qualfication alive but Kiernan is confident they can get a play-off place if that doesn’t work out https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/onesport-6.mp3

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford won’t be punished for a bad tackle on Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk.

It’s because the FA will only consider retrospective action for incidents not seen by match officials on the pitch, or at VAR headquarters.

The video replay system looked at Pickford’s challenge during Saturday’s Premier League match, and decided he shouldn’t be sent off.

Leeds can go third in the Premier League this evening with a win at home to Wolves – kick off at Elland Road is 8.00

Before that at 5.30, West Brom and Burnley both have a chance to pick up a first league win of the season.

West Brom can climb out of the bottom three if they win.

They’re looking to secure their first win of the season when they host the top flight’s bottom club.

Boss Slaven Bilic doesn’t think the Lancashire side will be phased after failing to secure any points since the start of their campaign https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/bilic-2.mp3

There’s also one game in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Dundalk face a Derry City hoverning above the relegation zone.

It’s a 5.45 kick-off at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

UEFA says a ‘final eight’ tournament in the Champions League and Europa League will be considered from 2024.

The single-country, one-leg format was brought in this year due to Covid-19 but UEFA will revert back to the usual format for the next couple of seasons due to contracts with broadcasters.

HORSE RACING

The ground at Gowran Park is now Soft and there’s an unsettled forecast with heavy rain expected during racing.

The first of seven Flat races is off at five-past-two.

