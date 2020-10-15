GAELIC GAMES

A Gaelic Players Association survey is asking inter-county stars if they want the Allianz National Hurling and Football Leagues and Championships to go ahead as planned.

The representative body is posing the question directly to the players in a survey, with the results expected tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Minister Simon Coveney has said he has worries for the GAA ahead of the resumption of inter-county action this weekend.

There are Covid-19 outbreaks in a number of county panels, including the Wexford hurlers and Fermanagh footballers.

SOCCER

Stephen Kenny has said mitigating factors didn’t help as his wait for a first win as Republic of Ireland manager was yesterday extended to five games.

They lost 1-nil away to Finland in the Nations League, with his squad hit by coronavirus protocols and injuries. Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland are now third in their Nations League group with two points from four games.

A one-nil defeat in Finland yesterday leaves the Boys in Green needing valuable points away to Wales and home to Bulgaria next month.

It’s the first time in over 30 years that Ireland have gone four competitive games without scoring.

Elsewhere, EFL clubs will meet today to discuss the extra 50 million pounds offered to them by the Premier League to help with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s part of a strategic plan agreed by the top-flight to secure the future of English football.

Cambridge United chief executive Ian Mather welcomes the funding – but says there are a number of questions that still need answers

A petition to allow fans back into stadiums cross-channel will be debated in the UK parliament.

It has been scheduled for the 9th of November, with almost 200-thousand people signing the petition.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy will today aim to put patchy form this year behind him at the CJ Open in Las Vegas.

Shane Lowry is also within the field for the 9-million euro no-cut event.

World number four McIlroy hasn’t played since finishing in a tie for eighth at the US Open last month.

He says he can’t wait to get out on the Shadow Creek course:

Jon Rahm could replace Dustin Johnson as world number one with a top-four finish.

Johnson is not taking part having tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pádraig Harrington tees off his Scottish Championship first round on the European Tour at 12.25 at Fairmont St Andrews.

SNOOKER

Ronnie O’Sullivan is in action in the third round of the English Open in Milton Keynes this afternoon.

The six-time world champion takes on Welsh veteran Matthew Stevens in the best-of-7 frames match.

World number one Judd Trump will be up against Michael Holt, while defending champion Mark Selby is currently in play against China’s Liang Wenbo.