SOCCER

Dundalk will face Arsenal in the group stages of the Europa League.

The League of Ireland champions will get to face the Gunners twice in the coming months, after being put in Group B of the competition.





Filippo Giovagnoli’s side have also been drawn with Molde of Norway and Austrian side Rapid Vienna.

Meanwhie Celtic have been given a tough draw in Group H alongside AC Milan, Lille and Sparta Prague.

Spurs are to face Ludogorets, LASK and Antwerp.

While Leicester City have Braga, AEK Athens and Zorya Luhansk.

The first round of games are set to take place on the 22nd of October.

Shamrock Rovers can take another big step towards the Premier Division title tonight.

The runaway leaders can go 11 clear at the top if they get the better of Sligo Rovers at Tallaght at 7.45.

Before that, at 5.45, Derry City face Waterford at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

RUGBY

Munster have 11 Irish Internationals in their starting 15 for tomorrow’s PRO14 opener away to the Scarlets.

Peter O’Mahony captains the side, with CJ Stander, Tadhg Beirne and Jean Kleyn also included in the pack.

Andrew Conway and Damien de Allende are among those starting in the backline, while Craig Casey replaces the injured Conor Murray at scrum half.

Connacht will have 200 fans at the Sportsground for their opener against Glasgow tomorrow afternoon.

Bundee Aki, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion and Jarrad Butler are all included in Andy Friend’s starting side.

Leinster begin the defence of their title this evening as they welcome the Dragons to the RDS for an 8.15 kickoff.

At the same time, last year’s beaten finalists Ulster face Benetton in Belfast.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington is in the early stages of his second round at the Scottish Open.

The European Ryder Cup captain is level par, and 10 back from the leaders Lucas Herbert and Robert Rock.

Graeme McDowell has fallen back to one over par, after a three over round of 74.

TENNIS

12 time champion Rafael Nadal is the star attraction today at the French Open.

The number 2 seed takes on Itay’s Stefano Travaglia in the third round today.

US Open champion Dominic Thiem was an easy straight sets winner against Casper Ruud.

Meanwhile in the women’s singles, third seed Elina Svitolina bookd her place in round 4 with a straight sets win against Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Top seed Simona Halep is in action against Amanda Anisimova.