SOCCER

Leeds will be playing Premier League football next season for the first time in 16 years.

Their promotion from the Championship was confirmed last night after West Brom lost 2-1 at Huddersfield.

Former Leeds defender Danny Mills says Marcelo Bielsa has to be regarded as one of the top coaches in the world https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/s019-s-leeds-mills.mp3

Leeds fan Danny Diggins https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Danny-Diggins-1.mp3

===

Brentford are looking to move into the Championship’s automatic promotion spots this lunchtime.

Avoiding defeat against Stoke would see them move above West Brom.

It’s currently goalless.

The day’s only Premier League game is at half-five this evening with Norwich playing Burnley.

Tonight Arsenal take on Manchester City in the first FA Cup semi-final at a behind closed doors Wembley Stadium.

Arsenal fan Joby Costello https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Joby-Costello-1.mp3

GOLF

Rory McIlroy says he’s combined the “good, the mediocre and the pretty poor” in his first two rounds at the Memorial Tournament.

Golf’s world number one trails the leaders by seven strokes into the weekend at two-under-par.

Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell both missed the cut.

RACING

Trainer Jessica Harrington will be hoping that Cayenne Pepper can provide her a second Classic winner in this evening’s Irish Oaks.

The three-year-old comes into the Group One on the back of an impressive run in the Pretty Polly Stakes three weeks ago.

Ennistymon is the pick of four entries for Aidan O’Brien, who is aiming to win the Oaks for a joint-record sixth time.

CRICKET

Stuart Thompson has been added to the Ireland training squad ahead of their upcoming One Day Internationals against England.

Andrew Balbirnie’s 22-man group will travel to Southampton for a training camp tomorrow ahead of a warm-up game next week.

The squad will then be cut to 14 players for the three One Day Internationals, which get underway on July the 30th.

FORMULA ONE

Mercedes were back on top in final practice ahead of the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas led the way from team-mate Lewis Hamilton – with just 4-hundreths of a second between the pair.

Lando Norris was seventh quickest for McLaren.