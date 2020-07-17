GAA

The All Ireland senior camogie final will be held on Saturday December 12th.

Only the senior final will be held at Croke Park on that day.

The GAA club season resumes this evening, with a cap on 200 people being allowed to attend games.

SOCCER

Linfield face a trip to San Marino in the preliminary round of next season’s Champions League.

The Northern Irish league winners are likely to play Tre Fiori – who were declared champions of their shorted season.

Nations have until the 3rd of August to declare who their representatives will be.

Linfield nearly reached the group stages of the Europa League last year.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hoping spectators will be allowed back into football stadiums in the middle of October.

Currently matches in the Premier League and the Championship are being played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Prior to that, Johnson plans to pilot larger gatherings in sports venues as part of lockdown easing measures being brought in across the Irish Sea on August 1st.

There’s a huge game at the bottom of the Premier League table tonight.

A win for either West Ham or Watford at the London Stadium can effectively assure they stay up.

Leeds are just a point away from returning to the Premier League after a 16 year absence.

Leeds beat Barnsley 1-0 and will be promoted tonight if West Brom don’t win at Huddersfield.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is 2 under par after round one of the Memorial Tournament in Ohio, where Tony Finau leads on 6 under.

Shane Lowry is 1 over and Graeme McDowell is 7 over par.

Tiger Woods is 1 under.

RUGBY

England rugby union international Maro Itoje is the latest high-profile player to commit his future to Saracens.

That’s despite the European champions being demoted to the Championship next season for repeated breaches of the Premiership salary cap.

Yesterday, England captain Owen Farrell also signed a new long-term deal with Saracens

FORMULA ONE

World champion Lewis Hamilton led a Mercedes one-two in first practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix.