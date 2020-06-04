SOCCER

Republic of Ireland international Shane Long has agreed a two-year contract extension with Southampton.

The 33-year-old was coming to the end of his current deal this summer but is now set to remain with Saints until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Long joined the Premier League outfit in 2014 and has made 24 appearances for Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side this season – scoring three goals.

A fixture list for the restart of the Premier League season is expected to be released this afternoon.

Premier League clubs are meeting again today to debate scenarios to finalise the league table if the campaign cannot be completed – but the potential for scrapping relegation is not expected to be on the agenda.

Other items on the agenda include policing, the possible use of neutral venues for some games and allowing each team to make 5 substitutions per game.

Some believe increasing the number of substitutions will help the players avoid getting fatigued in a condensed fixture list.

However, West Ham manager David Moyes doesn’t want the Premier League to approve a rule change half way through a competition.

Bohemians say it was an “error” for two groups of three of their players and a coach to take part in a training session in the same place.

Pictures of the session at Father Collins Park in Donaghmede in Dublin emerged on social media yesterday.

The Gypsies insist that social distancing was observed but say they’ll ensure only one group of three players will now meet in a single venue until collective training resumes on June the 8th.

ATHLETICS

The governor of Tokyo says the city could stage a “Simplified” Olympics next year.

The games were due to take place next month but were pushed back to 2021 due to the pandemic. Mandatory coronavirus testing for athletes and spectators is one of the first changes to be brought in.

There would also be fewer spectators and a limit on movement in and out of the athletes village.

There is some good news for Irelands athletes.

Ireland’s Olympians will be exempt from travel restrictions during the pandemic from next Monday so they can resume training at high performance facilities around the country.

BASKETBALL

The NBA will meet with the National Basketball Players Association later to discuss proposals to resume the season with 22 teams next month.

They hope to play eight games at the Disney campus near Orlando in July to decide which teams progress to the post season playoffs.

The plans would see the playoffs commence in August with the finals in October.

GOLF

Team USA captain Steve Stricker has become the latest voice to speak out against the prospect of a behind closed doors Ryder Cup event this year.

Padraig Harrington’s European team are due to play Stricker’s side at Whistling Straits in September, though Rory McIlroy is among the players to call for postponement if fans aren’t allowed to attend.

Stricker says it would be a crime to play without fans at the Wisconsin course and he added it would likely reduce the event to a “yawner”.

MOTORSPORT

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff says he hopes to finalise a new contract with Lewis Hamilton ‘pretty soon’.

The current world champion’s deal is set to run out at the end of the season.

Wolff also admits they’re keeping an eye on Sebastian Vettel, who is due to become a free agent in December.

RUGBY

Former All Blacks outhalf Dan Carter has returned to New Zealand domestic rugby after an absence of five years.

The 38-year-old has joined the Auckland Blues and could now feature in the Super Rugby domestic competition, due to get underway in New Zealand on the 13th of June.

Carter spent his entire professional career in New Zealand with the Crusaders before he went to France after the 2015 Rugby World Cup and had been playing in Japan most recently.

Racing

With Racing in Ireland on hold until Monday, we look to the UK scene where there are 2 meetings this afternoon.

Newcastle is underway with the 1 o’clock race going to… 2 Guipire at 6/1

The first race at Newmarket at quarter past 1 went to…No.8 Sacred at 11/1

That was the first race of a four-day meeting at Newmarket which will conclude with the first classics of 2020 at the weekend.