RACING

Gigginstown House Stud owner Michael O’Leary says he is “deeply disappointed” by the photo of trainer Gordon Elliott sitting on a dead horse.

In a statement this afternoon, the businessman says the “care and welfare of all our animals comes first” but that he accepts Elliott’s apology and will “continue to support him”.

O’Leary and Gigginstown have enjoyed a number of high-profile victories with Elliott, including the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Don Cossack and two Grand Nationals with Tiger Roll.

Speaking on At The Races, former Gold Cup and Grand National winning jockey Mick Fitzgerald said that the majority of people involved in racing care for the animals https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/13sport-16.mp3

The IHRB launched an investigation into the picture yesterday, prior to Elliott’s admission.

=

Meanwhile – The British Horseracing Authority is considering its own regulatory options.

In a statement the B-H-A say it is appalled by the image and that people who work in the industry have been “deeply undermined” by this behaviour.

=

There’s a seven race card at Punchestown this afternoon where the first goes to post at a-quarter-past-2.

=

SOCCER

Jack Byrne has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers this month.

The Apoel Nicosia midfielder is set to be out for up to three months, after surgery to repair a herniated disc.

It adds to a growing injury list for manager Stephen Kenny, which includes James McClean, John Egan and Callum O’Dowda.

Ireland’s qualification campaign begins on March 24th away to Serbia, before they host Luxembourg three days later.

Robbie Keane has denied he is joining the Shamrock Rovers coaching team.

The former Republic of Ireland assistant coach was spotted in the Rovers dugout yesterday, during their pre-season friendly with Cork City.

However, Keane says his association with the club is temporary, and on a voluntary basis.

Everton can move back with two points of the Premier League’s top four tonight.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side will look to build on their Merseyside derby win against Liverpool nine days ago, when they host Southampton at Goodison Park.

Kick off is at 8pm.

Sheffield Wednesday have appointed Darren Moore as their new manager.

He’s left his job as Doncaster boss to take over at the struggling Championship club.

Wednesday are currently in the relegation zone six points adrift of safety.