The GAA are hoping the Allianz Leagues can be staged despite the delay to the inter county calendar.

There will be no matches or training until Easter at the earliest because of the COVID 19 crisis.

Hurling and Football are no longer deemed elite sports which are exempt from Level 5 restrictions.

The Association had originally planned to finish inter county activity by July before freeing up the schedule for clubs.

GAA Director of Communications Alan Milton says losing the Leagues would be a last resort.

SOCCER

The FA Cup quarter-final line-up will be completed tonight.

In the last two fifth round matchesd – Wolves welcome Southampton to Molinuex for a 5.30 kick off.

Chelsea go to Oakwell to play Barnsley at 8pm.

Swansea midfielder Yan Dhanda has received racist abuse online following last night’s 3-1 FA Cup defeat against Manchester City.

The Championship club say they’re “appalled and saddened”, while Dhanda – who is of British Asian background – tweeted to say “How can this still be happening in 2021?”

South Wales Police are investigating

RUGBY

England rugby union head coach Eddie Jones has completely changed his front row ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Italy.

Mako Vunipola is back from injury, while Kyle Sinckler and Luke Cowan-Dickie also return to the starting line-up in reaction to the opening weekend defeat to Scotland.

Captain Owen Farrell will move to inside centre, while George Ford starts at fly half.

Courtney Lawes has also been brought into the starting fifteen.

Josh Navidi and George North are among a number of injured Wales players who’ll miss this weekend’s rugby union Six Nations clash with Scotland.

However, Wayne Pivac’s side are boosted by the return of Liam Williams from suspension.

Gareth Davies will replace Tomos Williams at scrum half, while Nick Tompkins is in for Johnny Williams.

TENNIS

Men’s second seed Rafael Nadal is safely through to round three of the Australian Open.

The Spaniard beat American Michael Mmoh in straight sets.

Earlier fourth seed Daniil Medvedev won in straights sets against Spain’s Roberto Carballes

American teenager Coco Gauff is out of the tournament.

She was beaten in the second round of the women’s singles by Elina Svitolina in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

Defending champion Sofia Kenin was knocked out earlier in straight sets by Kaia Kanepi.

GOLF

Seamus Power is the sole Irish representative in the field for the Pebble Beach Pro Am, which starts in California today.

The Waterford native tees off just before 6pm Irish time.

HORSE RACING

Racing at Thurles has been cancelled.

An initial inspection was called for 7.30am with the fixture passed fit for racing.

Officials called another check for 12pm but just ahead of that planned inspection the decision was taken to cancel the meeting as the situation had worsened.