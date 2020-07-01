Lunchtime Sport Update

Gaelic Games

The Kerry Senior ladies have been drawn to meet Cork and Cavan in Group 1 of this year’s TG4 Senior LGFA Football Championship.

Last year’s beaten semi-finalists Cork are the groups top seed. The winners of Kerrys group 1 will play the winners of Group 2, which includes Galway, Tipperary and Monaghan.

On the other side of the draw the winners of Group 3, which includes All Ireland champions Dublin, Waterford and Donegal, will face the winners of Group 4, Made up of Mayo, Armagh and Tyrone.

The Championship is to take place across seven weekends throwing in from the 17th of October.

SOCCER

There may yet be further opposition to the resumption of the League of Ireland season.

Yesterday it was confirmed that both the Premier and First Division would restart on July 31st, with promotion and relegation remaining untouched, despite the season being reduced to 18 games.

Sligo Rovers are one of a number of clubs said to be unhappy that two clubs could still be relegated.

Shamrock Rovers were the only Premier Division side to vote for the proposal which was ultimately passed.

Sligo’s treasurer David Rowe says they feel “mugged” by the outcome.

The dates for the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley have been finalised.

Arsenal will take on Manchester City at 7.45pm on Saturday the 18th of July while Manchester United and Chelsea will play at 6pm the following day.

+++++

In breaking news, the 2013 FA Cup winners have been placed into administration.

Championship side Wigan Athletic became the first team to be relegated and win the FA Cup in the same season in 2013.

Wigan then dropped down into League One in 2015 before making an immediate return to the Championship the following year.

In the clubs most recent annual accounts for the year ending June 30, 2019, they recorded a net loss of £9.2million.

+++

Manchester United maintained their drive for Champions League football with an impressive 3-0 win away to Brighton last night.

Solskjaers side are now 2 points behind Chelsea who face rivals West Ham tonight.

A win for Chelsea would see them move five clear of Manchester United and Wolves but could also move them above Leicester into third, if the Foxes lose to Everton in the 6pm kickoff.

+++++

Leroy Sané has likely played his final game for Manchester City.

The German winger is set to complete a move to Bayern Munich after the clubs agreed a fee which could rise to 60-million euro.

+++++

In Championship Football Leeds failed to beat Luton Town last night.

A win would have put the Elland Road side 6 points clear at the top of the table, but a 1-all draw with bottom of the table Luton means West Brom can now close the gap to just 1 point tonight.

West Brom travel away to Sheffield United this evening.

In the nights other games, Nottingham Forest can re-take fourth place from Fulham if they get the better of Bristol City.

Preston are in 7th and can close within one point of the playoffs as they host Derby.

And Huddersfield travel to Birmingham, looking to move out of the relegation zone if they avoid defeat..

GOLF

American golfer, Chad Campbell has become the latest player to withdraw from a PGA Tour event due to the coronavirus.

He’s recorded a positive result for Covid-19 during testing for this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

South African Dylan Frittelli, Brandon Wu, Taylor Montgomery and Jonathan Hodge have also pulled out of the tournament after testing positive.

RUGBY

Former South Africa international Mahlatse ‘Chiliboy’ Ralepelle has been handed an eight-year doping ban.

The ban has been announced by the South African Institute for Drug Free Sport.

The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent Zeranol in an out-of-competition test last year.

The ban looks likely to end the career of the 33-year-old hooker who has already served a two-year drugs ban from 2014 to 2016.

He did not feature in South Africa’s panel for their World Cup winning campaign in 2019.

+++

England centre Manu Tuilagi could be on his way out of the Leicester Tigers with immediate effect, after missing the club’s deadline to accept a pay cut.

The 10-time English champions have been seeking reduced terms with their players, as they deal with the financial impact of Covid-19.

Tuilagi, as well as one-time Irish International Noel Reid are among six players who have failed to meet yesterday’s deadline.

It’s reported they will now be stood down, and may have their contracts cancelled.

+++

Greyhound Racing continued it’s return at the Kingdom Greyhound stadium last night…

Murt Murphy has the results…

RACING

5 races take place between Ireland & the Uk this afternoon. 2 of those are here in Ireland.

Leapardstown gets underway at 4.25 with the going good to firm.

Tipperary is already underway with the going Yielding (Soft in places)