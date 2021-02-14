Lixnaw To Develop Ball Wall & Astro Pitch

Lixnaw GAA has decided to embark on a project to further improve the facilities which will be of benefit to current members both young and old but more importantly to future generations.

The development of a Ball Wall and Astro Turf Pitch, complete with lighting and fencing, will be of benefit not just to the hurling club but to many organisations who cater for the young and old in the parish.

It will enhance the facilities already available for physical exercise and reaffirm the community focused spirit of the club.

Jennifer Conway of the Lixnaw club has been speaking with Radio Kerry’s Mike O’Halloran.