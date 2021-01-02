Leon Blance of Boylesports Bookmakers joins us each Saturday to discuss the biggest events of the weekend.
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERTottenham have started the new year with a 3-nil win over Leeds - taking them up to third in the Premier League.Jose Mourinho's side...
Kerry Premier League Fans Give Their Half Term Reports
As the Premier League reaches the half way point, supporters of various clubs join us to discuss their teams progress.First up this weekend is...
Munster Back In Guinness PRO 14 Action As New Year Begins In Belfast
Munster are in Belfast this evening to play Ulster in the Guinness Pro 14.Owen Webb O Rourke previews the game on Saturday Sport.
Kerry Heroes 2020 – December 23rd, 2020
The 8 winners of the Fexco Kerry Heroes Awards are announced on the show, each winner will receive an award designed by Louis Mulcahy....